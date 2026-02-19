Panvel Municipal Corporation Secures State First Rank In 'Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 5.0' For Second Consecutive Year

Panvel Municipal Corporation earns top state honours for its sustained environmental conservation and green initiatives | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, Feb 19: Panvel city has reached a significant milestone in environmental conservation and sustainability by delivering an exceptional performance in Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 5.0.

The corporation secured first rank in Maharashtra in the Amrit Cities category (population between 3 lakh and 10 lakh), marking its second consecutive state-level top ranking.

Rs 7 crore cash award

As part of this achievement, the civic body will receive a Rs 7 crore cash award. Officials said the honour is a recognition of Panvel’s sustained efforts in environmental protection, pollution control and citizen-driven green initiatives.

The city’s consistent performance has earned it statewide acclaim, with the Majhi Vasundhara 5.0 Green Honour Ceremony scheduled for February 21 to be held in the presence of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and the Minister for Environment and Climate Change.

Civic officials noted that the award reflects both administrative commitment and growing public awareness towards environmental responsibility.

माझी वसुंधरा अभियान 5.0 मध्ये पनवेल महानगरपालिकेचे उत्तुंग यश!

अमृत गटामध्ये राज्यामध्ये ‘प्रथम’ क्रमांक! सलग दुसऱ्यांदा प्रथम क्रमांक कायम!



पनवेल,दि.17 : पनवेल शहराने आयुक्त मंगेश चितळे यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली पर्यावरण संरक्षण आणि समृद्धीच्या दिशेने एक महत्त्वपूर्ण टप्पा गाठत… pic.twitter.com/QYzW31Y9df — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) February 17, 2026

Officials credit teamwork and citizen participation

Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioners Swaroop Kharge and Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, along with department heads and environmental officers, played a key role in planning, guidance and execution of the campaign.

The initiative saw effective implementation of eco-friendly projects, large-scale public awareness drives, citizen participation and practical technological solutions aimed at environmental conservation and sustainability.

“This achievement is the result of continuous efforts towards building a clean, green and healthy Panvel. While this is a proud moment, it is only the beginning, and our efforts will continue with greater intensity,” said Commissioner Mangesh Chitale.

Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge expressed confidence that the civic body would continue to set benchmarks in environmental excellence.

“This success was made possible due to the active participation of public representatives and citizens. Panvel Municipal Corporation will continue to lead by example in environmental protection and pollution control,” Kharge said.

