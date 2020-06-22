Panvel Municipal Corporation seals 32 shops for violating social distancing norms

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) sealed 32 shops for not maintaining social distance across its jurisdiction. Most of them were groceries shops and there was no queue at these shops when civic the officials visited there.

The civic body took action following a rise in positive cases of coronavirus in the last one week. More than 400 positive cases were reported under the PMC since June 15.

According to an official from the PMC, 8 shops in Kharghar, 4 shops in Kalamboli, 13 shops in Kamothe and 7 shops in Panvel were sealed on Sunday after they were found violating the norms of Unlock 1 or the Mission Begin Again by the state government. “Most of the shops were groceries where there was no queue and social distancing norms were found completely violated,” said a senior official from the PMC. He added that the civic chief ordered to implement the norms strictly after the rise in the positive cases in the last one week.

In the last one week, around 420 positive cases reported which more 30% of the total positive cases reported under the local body jurisdiction so far.

Under the lockdown 1 or Mission Begin Again, apart from essential shops, other shops like plumber, electrician, and food take away have been allowed on the ode and even basis. Shop owners have been asked to implement the social distancing properly and allow only four persons at a time. They have also been asked to draw the line and ensure that they maintain two feet distance.

Till Sunday, the total number of positive cases reached 1,329 of which 422 cases were reported in the last week. At present, there are 406 positive cases and 867 cured while 56 people died due to the virus infection. However, the recovery is over 65 per cent in PMC.

Maximum positive cases of coronavirus were reported from Kamothe with 407 and still, there are 93 active positive cases. “Despite a high number of infections, citizens are not following the basic norms of social distancing,” said the official. Seven shops were sealed in Kamothe.

Meanwhile, on June 22, under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, 120 positive cases of coronavirus reported, taking the total infected to 4,961. At present, there are 1943 active cases in NMMC area.