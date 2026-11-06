Panvel Municipal Corporation Revises Tree-Pruning Charges, Proposes Fines Up To ₹5,000 For Damaging Trees | AI Representational Image

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has revised the charges for tree pruning and approved a graded penalty system for individuals found damaging trees by hammering nails, putting up advertisements or installing decorative electric lights on them.

At a meeting of the civic body's Tree Authority Committee, chaired by Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale on November 5, the committee approved a charge of Rs 250 per tree for residents undertaking pruning on their own and Rs 1,200 per tree if the service is carried out by the municipal corporation.

Graded Penalties For Damaging Trees

The committee also approved penalties of Rs 1,000 for the first offence, Rs 3,000 for the second and Rs 5,000 for the third offence, per tree, for activities that cause damage to trees, including hammering nails into their trunks, putting up advertisements and installing electric decorative lights.

In case of a fourth violation, the civic ward officer concerned will be authorised to initiate punitive action and register a case under Section 21(1) of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975.

CIDCO Proposes Cutting Or Transplanting Trees

The meeting also discussed two proposals submitted by CIDCO seeking permission to cut or transplant a total of 925 trees at Mouje Chaal in Panvel taluka, near the Taloja MIDC area. The trees are likely to be affected by infrastructure works planned as part of the expansion of the existing solid waste management project.

The first proposal involves 224 trees that would be affected by the construction of an alternative access road and a stormwater drain around an additional plot proposed for the future expansion of the waste management facility. The second concerns 701 trees likely to be affected by the construction of various solid waste management facilities under the project's expansion plan.

Committee Defers Decisions On Proposals

However, the committee deferred decisions on both proposals, stating that the sites required for transplanting the affected trees and carrying out compensatory plantation must first be identified. CIDCO has been asked to identify suitable land for the plantation and submit the relevant details along with an Environmental Impact Report before the proposals are reconsidered.

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The committee emphasised that permission for tree felling or transplantation would be considered only after the compensatory plantation sites are finalised and the necessary environmental assessment is submitted.

Civic Body Focuses On Tree Conservation

The meeting was attended by Tree Officer and Member Secretary Swaroop Kharge, committee members and senior municipal officials. The civic administration said the measures were aimed at strengthening the protection and conservation of trees and maintaining environmental balance within the municipal limits.

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