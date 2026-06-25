Panvel Municipal Corporation Reviews Stray Animal Management, Designated Feeding Spots And Human-Animal Conflict Measures

PMC officials and stakeholders discussed stray animal management and designated feeding spots during the Animal Welfare Committee meeting | X - @PanvelCorp

Navi Mumbai, June 25: The Animal Welfare Committee constituted by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) held a comprehensive meeting on Wednesday to address growing concerns related to human-animal conflict, stray animal management and designated feeding spots within the municipal limits.

Committee Reviews Animal Welfare Issues

The meeting was chaired by Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale at the PMC headquarters and brought together officials from the civic administration, the veterinary department, police authorities and animal welfare organisations.

The committee was established to address issues arising between animal caregivers and residents, as well as complaints related to feeding locations for stray animals. Discussions focused on resolving conflicts involving stray dogs and other animals while ensuring compliance with animal welfare regulations.

During the meeting, officials reviewed guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). Detailed discussions were held on the implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, particularly regarding the capture, sterilisation, vaccination and treatment of stray dogs within PMC limits.

Officials also presented details of various initiatives undertaken by the municipal veterinary department. The committee discussed recurring disputes between animal feeders and residents and explored mechanisms to address complaints related to feeding locations.

Vaccination And Sterilisation Drive

PMC's Animal Birth Control Centre at Podi in New Panvel has been operational since 2018 through an outsourced agency, carrying out sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs. A similar sterilisation and vaccination programme for cats was launched in June 2023.

Under the civic body's Zero Rabies Eradication Programme, a total of 15,689 stray dogs were vaccinated in 2025. In 2026, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Prasenjit Karlekar and Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi, the corporation has already vaccinated 16,851 stray dogs.

To address complaints related to stray animals, the municipal corporation has established a dedicated grievance redressal mechanism. Citizens can contact the ABC Helpline at 9320056589 or register complaints through the Panvel Connect app.

The corporation has also deployed two mobile veterinary clinics to provide primary treatment to animals. The service offers health check-ups, first aid, anti-rabies vaccination, deworming and veterinary consultation.

Plans For Feeding Zones

Officials informed the committee that, in accordance with Supreme Court directives, feeding of stray dogs in public places is regulated and applications are being accepted for the designation of authorised feeding spots. Following preliminary assessments, several feeding locations have already been identified.

The corporation is also planning to establish a dedicated shelter facility for aggressive and suspected rabid dogs at Taloja within PMC limits.

The meeting concluded with detailed discussions on the challenges faced by police authorities while handling complaints related to human-animal conflict, recent Supreme Court observations and guidelines issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India regarding animal welfare and public safety.

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Among those present were Veterinary Officer Dr Bhagwan Gite, Dr Madhulika Lad, Livestock Development Officer Dr Mukesh Marchante, Dr Amey Tandel of the IDA NGO, Inspector Kalpesh Kadam, Senior Police Inspector Smita Dhakane of Khandeshwar Police Station, Assistant Police Inspector Neelam Pawar from Taloja Police Station and police officer K.B. Mhatre from Panvel Police Station.

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