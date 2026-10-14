Panvel Municipal Corporation Removes 513 Banners, 205 Handcarts in Anti-Encroachment Drive; Collects ₹6.48 Lakh

The PMC cleared banners, handcarts, stalls and unauthorised sheds across five divisions to free public spaces and improve traffic movement | AI Generated File Image

Panvel, October 14, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has removed 513 unauthorised banners, 205 handcarts and several other encroachments during a special drive across its jurisdiction, collecting ₹6.48 lakh in penalties between October 5 and 13.

Drive Targets Illegal Encroachments

The drive, launched on the instructions of municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale, targeted illegal banners, roadside stalls, fruit and vegetable vendors, nurseries, sheds and other structures occupying public spaces. The civic body said the action was aimed at easing traffic congestion, freeing footpaths for pedestrians and improving the city's appearance.

According to the PMC, joint encroachment-removal teams operating under the supervision of ward officials carried out the drive across five ward divisions. In addition to banners and handcarts, the teams removed unauthorised kiosks, stalls, canopies and other structures.

Penalties Across Five Divisions

Panvel recorded the highest penalty collection at ₹1.965 lakh, followed by Kamothe at ₹1.20 lakh. The Nawade and Kharghar divisions each collected ₹1.18 lakh, while Kalamboli collected ₹95,500.

In Nawade, the civic body removed 106 banners, 15 kiosks, four tempos and 59 handcarts. In Kharghar, the action covered 56 banners, 11 nurseries, six stalls, five tempos, four sheds and three handcarts.

Ward-Wise Removal Figures

Kamothe recorded the highest number of banner removals among the five divisions, with 131 banners taken down. The teams also removed three arches, seven nurseries, 15 kiosks, 36 stalls, 68 handcarts and 56 sheds.

In Kalamboli, 85 banners, seven nurseries, eight stalls, four handcarts and 28 unauthorised sheds were removed. In Panvel, the teams took down 135 banners and removed two nurseries, 71 handcarts and 23 sheds.

Across the five divisions, the PMC reported removing 513 unauthorised banners, three arches, 27 nurseries, 32 kiosks, 50 stalls, nine tempos, 205 handcarts and 111 unauthorised sheds by October 13.

Civic Body Appeals For Cooperation

Additional municipal commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale said the drive would continue and appealed to shopkeepers to remove encroachments and keep footpaths clear for pedestrians. He also urged street vendors not to obstruct enforcement teams and asked residents not to dump construction debris on roads.

The civic body has separately asked shopkeepers to remove temporary rain shelters by October 15, the deadline set by the administration. With the deadline approaching, the PMC has urged traders to dismantle the structures voluntarily.

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The administration has warned that unauthorised banners, flex boards, kiosks and sheds will continue to attract removal action and penalties. The civic body said the enforcement drive would be sustained to prevent traffic disruptions and keep public spaces free of encroachments.

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