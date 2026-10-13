Panvel Municipal Corporation Plans 100 Electric Buses Under ₹287-Crore Public Transport Project

Panvel Municipal Corporation is considering a dedicated electric bus service with 68 proposed stops and supporting charging infrastructure | AI Generated Image

Panvel, October 13, 2026: Nearly a decade after its formation, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to take a crucial step towards establishing its own public transport service, with a proposal to introduce 100 electric buses scheduled to be placed before a special general body meeting on Thursday, October 15.

If approved and implemented as planned, the service could be launched within a year, offering relief to commuters who have long demanded better bus connectivity across the rapidly expanding municipal limits.

Proposed Fleet And Infrastructure

According to the draft Detailed Project Report (DPR), the proposed fleet of 100 electric buses will operate across an area of approximately 110 sq km. Each bus is expected to cover an average of 200 km daily. The plan also envisages the development of a bus depot, charging infrastructure, 68 bus stops and other passenger amenities.

The estimated capital expenditure of Rs 287 crore includes the cost of procuring buses, setting up charging facilities and depots, and installing an integrated transport management system.

Demand For Dedicated Bus Service

Despite being established nearly 10 years ago, the PMC has yet to launch an independent public transport undertaking. Commuters in Panvel and its surrounding areas currently depend on the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus network, while demands for new routes and improved connectivity have continued for years.

The civic body's budget has grown to approximately Rs 5,200 crore, but a dedicated municipal bus service has remained unrealised. The proposed project is expected to address gaps in public transport connectivity as residential development and population growth increase demand for reliable and affordable mobility.

The draft DPR, prepared over eight months, is now to be placed before the general body for consideration.

Subsidies And Operational Planning

The administration has often stated that it is examining various options to establish the corporation's own transport service. The civic body is also exploring the possibility of obtaining subsidies for infrastructure development, including bus depots and charging stations, as well as for operating the service.

AI To Support Transport Management

The consultant has also recommended the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the proposed transport system to improve operational efficiency. The technology could be used to monitor passenger numbers, assess route-wise trip requirements and track bus performance.

An integrated system supported by AI and a mobile application could also make it easier for passengers and transport controllers to access information and manage operations. The proposed use of the technology is expected to be discussed at the general body meeting.

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The October 15 meeting will therefore be significant not only for deciding whether Panvel should have its own public transport service, but also for examining the financial implications, infrastructure requirements and operational model of a project that could reshape daily commuting across the municipal area.

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