Panvel Municipal Corporation Demolishes Structure At Jay Bharat Naka, Clears Way For Tilak Road Widening

Panvel Civic Body Demolishes Structure At Jay Bharat Naka, Clears Way For Tilak Road Widening | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, October 9, 2026: A decades-old traffic bottleneck at Panvel’s Jay Bharat Naka was cleared on Thursday after the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) demolished a structure obstructing the widening of Tilak Road, following the completion of the land acquisition award process.

The road, planned to be 9.15 metres wide under the development plan, had narrowed to barely six metres due to the structure at the junction’s corner. The constricted stretch and a sharp turn frequently caused traffic congestion on the busy route.

पनवेल मधील जय भारत नाक्यावरील इमारतीवर पालिकेची तोडक कारवाई पनवेल महानगरपालिका प्रभाग समिती ड अंतर्गत जय भारत नाका पनवेल येथील भूखंड क्र ५००/१/२ याठिकाणची जी +१ मजली लाकडी लोडबेरिंग इमारत ही रस्ता रुंदीकरणामध्ये निष्कासित करण्यात आली. #PanvelMunicipalCorporation #panvel https://t.co/GeQzzRkNPh — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) October 8, 2026

Demolition Clears Way For Road Widening

The demolition was carried out by the civic body’s anti-encroachment and construction department on the acquired land, following directions from the town planning department. The removal has cleared the way for road widening, which is expected to improve traffic movement once the work is completed.

The action follows the removal of an obstructing structure at a nearby naka a few months ago, which eased congestion and improved vehicular movement there. The clearance at Jay Bharat Naka is expected to address another long-standing traffic bottleneck in the city.

Civic Body Working On Pending Acquisitions

Keshav Shinde, director of town planning at the PMC, has been making efforts over the past one-and-a-half years to complete pending land acquisition award procedures required for road widening.

Several roads identified in the development plan have remained narrow for years because of delays in land acquisition and the removal of obstructing structures.

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Latif Shaikh, corporator and Congress city president, said the completion of the acquisition process at Jay Bharat Naka would help ease congestion. He urged the civic administration to expedite other pending land acquisition cases to facilitate road widening and improve traffic movement across Panvel.

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