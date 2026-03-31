Panvel Municipal Corporation Records Highest-Ever ₹691 Crore Property Tax Collection In FY26

Panvel civic body achieves record property tax collection driven by rebates and strict recovery measures | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, March 31: The Panvel Municipal Corporation has recorded its highest-ever property tax collection of Rs 691 crore in the financial year 2025–26, officials said on Tuesday, crediting a mix of rebates, enforcement drives, and sustained outreach to taxpayers.

Structured recovery plan drives collections

Officials informed that the milestone was achieved through a year-long, structured recovery plan that included penalty waivers, field visits, and strict action against defaulters.

Rebates and extended hours boost compliance

Civic officials said a 90% waiver on penalties offered till September, followed by a 75% rebate, encouraged large-scale compliance. Teams also kept tax offices open on weekends through peak months to facilitate payments.

Enforcement action against defaulters

To curb losses and improve recovery, the corporation constituted 13 special squads that conducted on-ground drives across all four wards. As part of enforcement, notices were issued to 1,753 defaulters, while attachment action was initiated against 170 properties.

Revenue to support development works

Officials said property tax remains a key revenue source for infrastructure and development works, and the sharp rise in collection will support ongoing and planned civic projects.

Also Watch:

The civic body added that it continues to address grievances from property owners by revising bills based on objections. Citizens have been urged to clear dues and submit any discrepancies in their bills, while contributing to the city’s development.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/