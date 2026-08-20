Panvel Municipal Corporation Proposes ₹13.55-Crore Modern Animal Shelter In Taloja For Stray And Domestic Animals

The proposed Taloja animal shelter will provide dedicated kennels, cattle housing, treatment and isolation facilities | AI Generated Image

Panvel, August 20, 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed setting up a modern animal shelter at Taloja at an estimated cost of Rs 13.55 crore, aimed at providing dedicated housing, treatment and care facilities for stray and domestic animals within the civic limits.

The facility is proposed on a 3,343.50 sq m plot reserved under Reservation No. 4-150 of the Taloja Development Plan.

The project assumes significance as the civic limits currently lack a dedicated municipal animal shelter. The corporation estimates that around 1,000 stray dogs and nearly 5,000 pet dogs live within its jurisdiction, apart from a sizeable population of stray and domestic cats. The rural areas falling under the PMC also have a significant cattle population.

The need for a dedicated facility has gained urgency following Supreme Court directions concerning stray dogs found in public places, particularly aggressive dogs suspected to be rabid, and the need to house such animals safely rather than release them back onto the streets.

Shelter Plan And Facilities

According to the preliminary proposal to be tabled before the General Body, the shelter will comprise a ground-plus-three-storey structure with a total built-up area of 2,885.16 sq m.

The planned facility will include dedicated kennels for dogs, a cattle shelter, isolation rooms, an outpatient department, staff accommodation and other facilities required for the treatment and upkeep of animals.

The PMC has appointed consultants to conduct the survey, prepare the detailed cost estimate and architectural design, and provide project management services. Based on the preliminary plan, the project has been estimated at Rs 13.55 crore, inclusive of GST and contingencies.

Tender Process After Approvals

The civic body will initiate the tendering process to appoint a contractor after receiving the necessary approvals. Officials have indicated that the project cost could increase by around 10 per cent to 15 per cent once the detailed estimate is prepared.

The project, however, is contingent on the transfer of the reserved plot by the town planning department and the district collector's office. The civic administration has therefore sought the General Body's approval to proceed with the proposed animal shelter.

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The facility is expected to provide the PMC with a centralised system for housing, treating and managing stray animals, while also addressing concerns over animal welfare and public safety.

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