Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Bamboo Skill Training Programme To Empower Women With Self-Employment Opportunities

PMC's month-long programme will train women and girls to make marketable bamboo products and explore income-generating opportunities | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, August 18, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a ward-wise bamboo skill development training programme aimed at equipping women and girls with skills to make traditional and contemporary bamboo products and helping them explore self-employment opportunities.

The initiative, being implemented by PMC’s Women and Child Welfare Department, was inaugurated on Monday at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan in Kalamboli by Women and Child Welfare Committee chairperson Mamta Pritam Mhatre in the presence of civic officials and other dignitaries.

पनवेल महानगरपालिकेच्या महिला व बालकल्याण विभागाचा अभिनव उपक्रम

बांबू कौशल्य विकास प्रशिक्षण’ उपक्रमाचे उत्साहात उद्घाटन



पनवेल महानगरपालिकेच्या महिला व बालकल्याण विभागामार्फत मुली व महिलांना बांबूपासून विविध पारंपरिक तसेच आधुनिक वस्तू तयार करण्याचे कौशल्य मिळावे आणि त्यातून… pic.twitter.com/Dd1iFtoTOB — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) August 17, 2026

Corporator Saraswati Kathara, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Mangala Malve, Assistant Commissioner Rupali Mane, department head Kavita Mokal, DAY-NULM manager Vinaya Mhatre, DSS World director Asawari Yevtekar, and Maya Sawant and Amol Palskar were present at the inaugural programme.

Women Encouraged To Enrol

Mhatre urged more women to enrol in the training and make regular use of the programme. She said acquiring skills to make bamboo products could help women establish home-based businesses, small-scale enterprises and other self-employment ventures, thereby creating an additional source of income.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Mangala Malve explained the training programme and briefed participants about various schemes being implemented by the Women and Child Welfare Department. She also spoke about the bamboo policy, the importance of the bamboo industry and employment opportunities emerging in the sector.

Bamboo Promoted As Eco-Friendly Alternative

Maya Sawant of DSS World highlighted the need to reduce dependence on plastic and promote bamboo as an environmentally friendly alternative. The month-long programme will provide hands-on training in making a range of bamboo products, she said.

DSS World director Asawari Yevtekar also demonstrated and displayed various bamboo products, including coffee mugs, fruit baskets, tea trays, lamps, decorative flowers, kitchen sets, table mats and pockets.

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Training To Support Self-Employment

The civic body said the programme would equip women with practical skills to manufacture eco-friendly products that have market potential. The training is expected to create opportunities for self-employment, home-based businesses and small-scale enterprises while enabling women to contribute to household income and potentially establish their own businesses in the bamboo products sector.

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