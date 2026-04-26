Panvel Municipal Corporation Organizes City-Wide Malaria Awareness, Testing, And Free Treatment Camps On World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day | Photo: Twitter/@pranabpdas

The Panvel Municipal Corporation organized a series of awareness and health initiatives across the city on the occasion of World Malaria Day. The activities focused on malaria awareness, testing, and free treatment.

Special Camp at Construction Workers’ Colony

As part of the initiative, a special health camp was conducted under Urban Primary Health Centre No. 12 (Taloja Phase-2) at the L&T CIDCO construction workers’ colony.

The camp included collection of blood samples for malaria testing, screening, and detailed awareness sessions on malaria prevention. MPWs, ANMs, lab technicians, and other healthcare staff actively participated, and free treatment was provided to patients.

Outreach at Construction Sites and Schools

Additionally, special health camps were organized at construction sites. Health guidance sessions were conducted in areas under various urban primary health centres, while awareness about malaria was spread among students through school discussions. Street plays and awareness rallies were also carried out to educate the public.

A large-scale malaria awareness campaign is being implemented across 27 health centres of the civic body. Patients are being referred for further treatment by the medical health department as required. Regular fever surveys, container surveys, and awareness drives regarding vector-borne diseases are being conducted. Free medicines are also being provided to patients affected by malaria and other vector-borne illnesses. Fogging and insecticide spraying are being carried out regularly in affected areas.

All activities are being conducted under the guidance of Commissioner Mangesh Chitale and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi, with supervision from City Malaria Officer Dr. Akash Thasale.

The municipal corporation reiterated its commitment to public health and its goal of achieving a “Malaria-Free Panvel.” Citizens have been urged to prevent water stagnation around their homes, take precautions against mosquito bites, and undergo timely medical check-ups. Residents can also register complaints through the Panvel Connect app or via email at Idsppanvelcorporation@gmail.com.

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