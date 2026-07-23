Panvel Municipal Corporation Organises Chief Minister's Public Health Camps Across 4 Wards, Offers Free Specialist Care

PMC conducted multi-speciality public health camps across Panvel, providing residents with free consultations, diagnostic tests and health scheme registrations | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, July 23, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised Chief Minister's Public Health Camps across all four municipal wards on Wednesday, offering free health check-ups, diagnostic tests and specialist consultations to residents.

The initiative was held to mark the birthday of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and was organised jointly by the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and the Charitable Hospital Assistance Cell through the PMC Medical Health Department.

मुख्यमंत्री जनआरोग्य शिबिरांना नागरिकांचा उत्स्फूर्त प्रतिसाद

चारही प्रभागांमध्ये विविध तज्ज्ञ डॉक्टरांकडून मोफत आरोग्य तपासणी व उपचार



राज्याचे माननीय मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या वाढदिवसानिमित्त मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधी व धर्मादाय रूग्णालय मदत कक्ष यांच्या संयुक्त… pic.twitter.com/d3CJ7OFdr6 — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) July 23, 2026

A representative inauguration of the camps was held at the Panvel Sub-District Hospital in the presence of Mayor Nitin Patil, Women and Child Welfare Committee Chairperson, Leader of the Opposition Arvind Mhatre, Shetkari Kamgar Paksha group leader Ketan Bhagat, corporator Prakash Mhatre, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Paradkar, Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi, and Sub-District Medical Superintendent Shivaji Patil, among other dignitaries.

Leaders Highlight Healthcare Initiatives

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Patil said lifestyle-related health issues are increasing due to hectic routines and stressed that the PMC's medical staff continues to provide dedicated services through its health centres.

He added that the civic body has been proactive in implementing all government health schemes for Panvel residents and credited the Medical Health Department for its efforts.

Leader of the Opposition Arvind Mhatre said the municipal corporation is making every effort to provide quality healthcare services to citizens. He praised doctors and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) for their work in delivering healthcare at the grassroots level.

Free Consultations And Tests

The camps were organised in Kharghar, Kamothe, Kalamboli and Panvel, where residents received free consultations from specialists in general medicine, gynaecology, ophthalmology, paediatrics, dermatology, orthopaedics, and ear, nose and throat (ENT) care. Registration for Ayushman Bharat and ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) cards was also carried out.

Residents also underwent a range of free diagnostic tests, including random blood sugar (RBS), thyroid profile (T3, T4 and TSH), liver function test (LFT), renal function test (RFT), malaria, dengue, HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and haemoglobin (HB) screening. Specialist doctors also provided treatment and medical advice wherever required.

According to the civic body, the health camps received an enthusiastic response from residents, though the final number of beneficiaries was not disclosed in the press release.

Medical Teams Coordinate Camps

During the programme, Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi explained the objective of the initiative and appealed to citizens to register for Ayushman Bharat and ABHA cards.

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The camps were coordinated by PMC medical officers Dr Rehana Mujawar, Dr Suresh Pandit, Dr Manisha Chandak and Dr Bhaktaraj Bhoite. Student doctors from MGM Hospital, Terna Hospital and Lifeline Hospital also participated by conducting health examinations and counselling residents.

PMC officials said the initiative enabled citizens to access multiple specialist consultations and essential diagnostic tests free of cost at a single location, with many beneficiaries expressing satisfaction over the services provided.

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