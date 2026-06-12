Panvel Municipal Corporation Offers Upto 7 Per Cent Property Tax Rebate For Payments Made By July 31

PMC launches a property tax rebate scheme offering concessions for timely and online payments during the 2026-27 financial year | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, June 12: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a special rebate scheme for property owners, offering a 5% discount on the current year's property tax demand for payments made on or before July 31, 2026. An additional 2% rebate will be available for taxpayers who make their payments through online modes.

Rebate scheme details

The initiative has been introduced under the directions of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, with the civic body urging all property owners within its jurisdiction to take advantage of the concession and pay their property tax for the 2026-27 financial year within the stipulated period.

According to the civic administration, property tax bills have already been generated and their distribution is being carried out on a war footing across the municipal area. Bill distribution personnel appointed by the corporation are visiting housing societies and residential complexes to deliver the tax notices.

Assistance from housing societies

The PMC has appealed to office-bearers of housing societies and residential complexes to extend full cooperation and provide access to bill distribution staff so that tax notices can reach every property owner in a timely manner.

Digital facilities and payment options

To improve convenience for citizens, property tax bills have also been made available online. Residents can register their properties on the PMC portal or use the Kar Mitra PMC mobile application to access their bills and make payments digitally. Tax bills can also be collected from the municipal headquarters or the concerned ward offices, if required.

The corporation has enabled multiple digital payment options, including UPI, QR code payments, net banking, debit cards and credit cards, to facilitate hassle-free transactions.

Also Watch:

Read Also Pune Civic Body Urges Citizens To Avail Property Tax Rebate Before May 31

Public appeal and contact information

Issuing a public appeal, the civic body urged citizens to pay their property tax on time, avail the rebate and contribute to the city's development.

For assistance, citizens can contact the Property Tax Help Desk at 1800-268-9969, email support@panvelmc.org, visit the municipal headquarters or their respective ward offices, or use the official PMC website and the Kar Mitra PMC mobile application.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/