Panvel Municipal Corporation Observes National Dengue Day With Citywide Awareness Rallies On Prevention

National Dengue Day 2025: | Canva

Marking ‘National Dengue Day’ on May 16, Panvel Municipal Corporation organised awareness rallies across all its urban health centres to educate citizens about dengue prevention and mosquito control measures.

The initiative was conducted as per the guidelines issued by the Central government and under the direction of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale.

The awareness drive was organised under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Prasenjit Karlekar and led by Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi.

During the rallies, medical officers from various health centres informed residents about dengue symptoms, preventive measures and precautions required to curb the spread of the disease.

Sanitation workers from different wards also participated in the campaign and were trained to identify mosquito breeding spots and eliminate stagnant water sources.

Officials additionally explained preventive measures required at construction sites, including fumigation and anti-larval spraying.

Dr Akash Thasale provided detailed guidance regarding methods of insecticide spraying and household surveys conducted to detect mosquito breeding areas.

As part of this year’s National Dengue Day campaign, the Central government has promoted the message: “Community participation for dengue control: Check stored water containers, maintain cleanliness and keep containers covered.”

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In line with this message, awareness activities are being carried out at crowded locations, colleges, vegetable markets and other public places through nurses and civic staff members.

The civic administration appealed to citizens to maintain cleanliness, prevent water stagnation and keep water storage containers covered to stop mosquito breeding. Officials said coordinated efforts by both the administration and citizens were essential to effectively control the spread of dengue.

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