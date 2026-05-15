Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Pre-Monsoon Cleanliness Drive In Ward 19 Under ‘Mayor In Your Ward’ Initiative

Panvel Municipal Corporation sanitation teams conduct drain cleaning and anti-mosquito operations in Panvel ahead of the monsoon season | File Photo

Panvel, May 15: The Panvel Municipal Corporation on Thursday launched a special cleanliness campaign in Ward 19 under its initiative titled Mayor in Your Ward for Cleanliness, with a major focus on drain cleaning ahead of the monsoon season.

Drain cleaning and fogging drive launched

The drive was inaugurated in the presence of Mayor Nitin Patil, corporators Raju Soni, Sumit Jhunjarrao, Darshana Bhoir, Ruchita Londhe, Dr Asmita Gharat, Deputy Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, department head Anil Kokare, and Chief Health Inspector Arun Kamble.

During the campaign, civic workers carried out drain desilting, garbage collection, area cleaning, anti-mosquito fogging, and spraying operations in several locations across the ward.

Mayor Nitin Patil instructed officials to pay special attention to neglected areas during the cleanliness campaign.

“Special emphasis should be given to cleaning neglected spots so that residents do not face sanitation or waterlogging issues during the monsoon,” Patil said.

Civic body intensifies sanitation measures

The civic administration deployed garbage collection vehicles and bell carts to intensify the cleanliness operations in the locality. Officials from the spraying and fogging department also conducted anti-mosquito measures at identified spots.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate said the campaign was aimed at improving sanitation and public health preparedness before the onset of heavy rains.

“The focus of this drive is on drain cleaning, mosquito prevention through fogging and spraying, systematic garbage collection, and maintaining overall cleanliness in residential areas,” Vidhate said.

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Residents urged to cooperate

A large number of sanitation inspectors, supervisors, and sanitation workers participated in the drive. The civic body also appealed to residents to cooperate in maintaining cleanliness and preventing littering in their neighbourhoods.

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