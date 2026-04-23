Panvel Municipal Corporation Marks World Earth Day With Student-Led Activities In Kharghar |

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation organised a special environmental programme on April 23 to mark World Earth Day under its ‘Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan’, with enthusiastic participation from students at Ramsheth Thakur Higher Secondary School.

The initiative, featured a range of competitions centred on environmental themes, including essay writing, poster-making and quizzes.

Students and teachers also participated in a tree plantation drive, and an environmental pledge was administered to encourage sustainable practices.

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Officials said the objective of the programme was to create awareness among students about eco-friendly lifestyles and the importance of environmental conservation. “Similar initiatives will be organised to strengthen environmental awareness among students,” said Deputy Commissioner Swarup Kharge.

The event was attended by school principal Nisha Nair, teacher Namita Akhouri, civic officials, teaching staff and a large number of students.

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