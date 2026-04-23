Navi Mumbai: Belapur MLA Manda Vijay Mhatre Flags Poor Condition Of Sanpada Playground, Seeks Urgent Civic Action

Belapur MLA Manda Vijay Mhatre Flags Poor Condition Of Sanpada Playground, Seeks Urgent Civic Action | File Photo

Concerns over the deteriorating condition of a public playground in Sanpada Sector 4 have escalated, with Belapur MLA Manda Vijay Mhatre formally taking up the issue with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

The ground, located near Swami Vivekanand Sankul School and falling under the jurisdiction of CIDCO and the civic body, has been in a state of neglect for several years, residents say. Regular users including students, sportspersons, women and senior citizens have complained that the poor condition is affecting their ability to use the space safely and impacting their overall health and fitness.

Acting on a representation submitted by a local resident, the MLA, in a letter dated April 19, addressed to the municipal commissioner, highlighted the “extremely dilapidated condition” of the playground and the absence of proper maintenance and planning.

The letter states that the current situation is creating serious civic and safety concerns and requires urgent intervention.

Residents have pointed out multiple issues at the site, including complete lack of lighting, which turns the ground into a dark zone at night and allegedly encourages anti-social activities.

Large amounts of debris and construction waste lying on the ground have increased the risk of accidents, while poorly maintained trees have made the area unsafe and unhygienic. There is also no visible administrative oversight, they said, limiting public access to the facility.

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In her communication, Mhatre has urged the civic body to prioritise the redevelopment of the ground and implement key measures. These include installation of at least four solar-powered light poles, immediate removal of debris, development of a proper jogging track, and regular maintenance of trees under the municipal system.

The letter also calls for beautification and necessary infrastructure work to upgrade the ground, and ensuring that it remains open and accessible to citizens and sportspersons.

A copy of the letter has been marked to the city engineer of the civic body for further action.

Residents have warned that if timely steps are not taken, the situation could lead to accidents and worsen public health concerns. They expressed hope that the MLA’s intervention will push authorities to transform the neglected space into a safe, clean and well-equipped public ground.

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