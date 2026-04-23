Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 47-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies In Seawoods Hit-And-Run; Scooty Rider Absconding

Pedestrian killed in Seawoods hit-and-run; accused rider on the run | FPJ Photo

Navi Mumbai, April 23: A 47-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a speeding scooty in Seawoods, with the rider fleeing the scene without offering help. NRI Coastal Police have registered a case and launched a search for the absconding accused.

Victim identified, incident details

The deceased has been identified as Pundalik Vitthal Sonawane (47), a resident of Shivshankar Apartment in Sector 36, Karave village. The incident occurred on April 19 at around 5:40 pm near Ganesh Maidan in the Karave area, where Sonawane was walking when a scooty coming from behind allegedly rammed into him at high speed.

Rider flees, victim succumbs to injuries

According to police, the rider was driving rashly and negligently and fled the spot without taking the injured to a hospital or informing authorities. Sonawane sustained a severe fracture on the left side of his waist and was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Wednesday.

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Police launch search for accused

“We have registered an offence and are analysing CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the accused,” an officer from NRI Coastal Police said.

A case has been registered under Sections 106(1) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

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