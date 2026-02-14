 Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Environmental Awareness Drive In City Schools Under ‘Majhi Vasundhara 6.0’
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Environmental Awareness Drive In City Schools Under ‘Majhi Vasundhara 6.0’

The Panvel Municipal Corporation organised environmental awareness programmes in city schools under the Maharashtra government’s Majhi Vasundhara 6.0 campaign, promoting climate consciousness, waste management and sustainability among students across Panvel.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Panvel civic schools host climate education activities as part of the Majhi Vasundhara environmental campaign | File Photo

Panvel, Feb 14: The Panvel Municipal Corporation organised a series of environmental awareness programmes in schools across the city under the Maharashtra government’s flagship Majhi Vasundhara 6.0 – Environmental Service Campaign, aimed at promoting sustainability and climate consciousness among students.

“Environmental protection cannot be achieved through policies alone. It requires active participation from every citizen, and inculcating environmental values among students from an early age is the most effective way forward,” said Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale.

The programme was implemented as per the directions of Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge, who emphasised the importance of behavioural change.

“Issues such as climate change and plastic pollution directly affect our future. Through Majhi Vasundhara 6.0, we are encouraging students to adopt eco-friendly habits and become ambassadors of environmental responsibility in their communities,” Kharge stated.

Competitions and awareness sessions held

Competitions and awareness sessions were organised in several schools, including Arkham International School; Municipal School No. 5 at Motha Khanda; Municipal School, Koliwada; Municipal Urdu School; Gokhale Education Society, Kharghar; S. D. Bhagat High School, Kalamboli; Municipal School No. 1; D. B. Patil School; Municipal School No. 7, Takka; and Municipal School No. 2.

Students participated enthusiastically in climate change seminars, plastic waste management discussions, essay competitions on environmental issues, and “Best Out of Waste” creative contests.

Experts guided students on the adverse impacts of climate change, the dangers of excessive plastic use, and the importance of scientific waste management.

Focus on sustainability and resilience

Explaining the broader vision of the campaign, civic officials said Majhi Vasundhara 6.0 focuses on water conservation, tree plantation, energy conservation, waste management, and biodiversity protection. .

“Our goal is to build a clean, green, and resilient Panvel with active public participation,” an official from the civic body said, appealing to citizens to support and participate in the ongoing environmental initiatives.

