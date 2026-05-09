Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Biological Campaign To Remove Invasive Weed From Vadale Lake

PMC officials and researchers release Salvinia Weevil beetles into Vadale Lake as part of an eco-friendly lake restoration drive | File Photo

Panvel, May 9: In a major step towards restoring the historic Vadale Lake, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday launched a biological control campaign aimed at eradicating the invasive aquatic weed Salvinia molesta, commonly known locally as “Chinese Jhalar”.

Mayor inaugurates campaign

The campaign was inaugurated by Mayor Nitin Patil, who released Salvinia Weevil (Cyrtobagous salviniae) — a species of biological beetles known for feeding exclusively on the invasive weed — into the lake.

Speaking at the launch, Mayor Patil said the eco-friendly initiative would help restore the lake’s original beauty at minimal cost.

🌿 Historic Step Towards Restoring Wadale Lake 🌿



A scientific initiative for the restoration of the historic Wadale Lake in collaboration with ICAR .



This special project focuses on the removal of invasive water hyacinth (Salvinia molesta) through an eco-friendly biological… pic.twitter.com/43NS28vGWo — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) May 8, 2026

“Through this biological control campaign, the invasive weed covering Vadale Lake will gradually be destroyed naturally. This sustainable method will help restore the lake’s ecosystem and beauty without harming aquatic life,” Patil said.

Weed affecting lake ecosystem

The rapidly spreading weed has formed a thick layer over the lake’s surface, reducing oxygen levels in the water and adversely affecting fish, biodiversity and other aquatic organisms.

Civic officials also said the weed contributes to mosquito breeding and could lead to public health concerns.

Biological method explained

PMC officials stated that the biological control method is environmentally sustainable, as the Salvinia Weevil feeds only on the weed’s leaves and stems, eventually causing it to die and sink without affecting fish or water quality.

“This method has already shown successful results in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Sarani and lakes in Jabalpur, where thousands of hectares were cleared of invasive weed,” an official said.

Initiative backed by ICAR

The civic body is implementing the initiative in collaboration with ICAR, a national agricultural research institution, under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale.

Timeline for restoration

Officials said preliminary results are expected to become visible within six to eight months, while Vadale Lake is likely to become completely weed-free within 15 to 18 months.

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Officials and dignitaries present

Among those present during the launch were House Leader Prakash Binedar, Standing Committee Chairman Baban Mukadam, Opposition Leader Arvind Mhatre, Women and Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Mamta Mhatre, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate, social workers Jyoti Nadkarni and Ranjana Sadolikar, ICAR researcher Dr. Archana Anokhe, along with several corporators and civic officials.

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