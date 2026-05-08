Panvel Municipal Corporation Floats Fresh Tender For Kamothe Fire Station After Criticism Over Project Delay

PMC restarts the tender process for the proposed Kamothe fire station following public criticism and civic concerns | File Photo

Panvel, May 8: Following criticism from residents and questions raised in the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body meeting, the civic administration has floated a fresh tender for the construction of a proposed fire station in Kamothe.

Earlier tender cancelled over technical reasons

The PMC had earlier invited bids for the construction of the fire station on Plot No. 5 in Sector 32, Kamothe, spread across an area of 6,905.32 square metres. However, the tender process was later cancelled due to technical reasons, triggering strong reactions from local residents and public representatives.

Former corporator questions project delay

Former corporator Dr Arunkumar Bhagat had questioned the administration during the general body meeting over the cancellation of the tender and the delay in setting up the much-needed fire station. Residents of Kamothe had also criticised the civic body’s handling of the project on social media.

“Kamothe has witnessed rapid urban growth and requires a dedicated fire station for emergency response. Delays in such critical infrastructure projects raise serious concerns,” said Dr Bhagat.

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Residents demand speedy execution of project

Residents welcomed the decision to issue a fresh tender but demanded that the project now be executed without further delay. “The population in Kamothe has increased significantly over the years. A fire station is no longer optional but essential for public safety,” a local resident said.

The civic body has now initiated the re-tendering process to move forward with the project, officials said.

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