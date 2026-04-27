Panvel Civic Body's Standing Committee Approves Infrastructure, Health And Environmental Projects Worth Multiple Crores | File Image

The Standing Committee of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday approved a slew of proposals spanning infrastructure development, public amenities, health services and environmental initiatives at a special meeting held at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha.

Attendees

The meeting, chaired by Standing Committee Chairman Baban Mukadam, was attended by all committee members along with Additional Commissioners Ganesh Shete and Maheshkumar Meghmale, Municipal Secretary Nanasaheb Kamathe, Deputy Commissioners Dr Vaibhav Vidhate and Prasenjit Karlekar, Chief Accounts Officer Nilesh Nalawade, City Engineer Sanjay Katekar and other senior officials.

Among key decisions, the committee approved an 11-month extension for 30 security guards engaged through the Maharashtra Security Corporation on a contractual basis.

Infrastructure proposals

Infrastructure proposals formed a major part of the approvals. The committee cleared the construction of a pedestrian bridge, retaining wall and stormwater drain near Kopra Lake (Ganesh Talav) in Kharghar. It also approved resurfacing of internal roads in Kharghar and Kamothe nodes, along with additional allied works and cost escalations where applicable.

The civic body will also install decorative streetlight poles along the stretch from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue to Panvel vegetable market, and undertake repairs, restoration and rejuvenation of wells across its jurisdiction.

Public amenities

To improve public amenities, the committee approved installation of multi-gym stations at 10 locations, construction of prefabricated public toilets at various sites, and daily cleaning of bus shelters. It also cleared procurement of medicines and materials required for veterinary services for animals within the municipal limits.

In the health sector, approval was granted for setting up Urban Health and Wellness Centres (UHWC) through portacabins, while the fire department will be equipped with PPE kits for all personnel.

Auditorium and computer equipment

The committee also sanctioned a two-year contract for operation, maintenance and upgrading of the central air-conditioning system at the Phadke Natyagruha, and approved procurement of computer equipment for a three-year period.

Environmental measures included approval for Miyawaki plantation projects under the “Majhi Vasundhara” initiative in Pisarve and Owe villages, including administrative sanction for planting an additional 8,890 trees in reserved forest areas.

Additionally, the committee approved expenditure for decorative electrical illumination across buildings, roads, junctions and monuments during festivals and civic events for the next two years.

Further, proposals for road concreting and stormwater drainage works in multiple areas including Sector 12 in Kharghar, Bhingari–Nandgaon Road and Takka were also cleared.

Overall, the meeting saw approval of a wide range of development works aimed at strengthening civic infrastructure, enhancing public services and promoting environmental sustainability across Panvel.

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