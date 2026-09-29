Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches 6-Day Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination Drive For Pet And Stray Dogs

Mobile veterinary clinics are providing free anti-rabies vaccines to pet and stray dogs at locations across Panvel | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, September 29, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a six-day free anti-rabies vaccination drive for pet and stray dogs across its jurisdiction from September 28 to October 3, coinciding with World Rabies Day.

Campaign Aims To Prevent Rabies

The campaign, being conducted through the civic body’s veterinary department on the instructions of Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, is based on the theme “Stronger Together”. The initiative aims to prevent the spread of rabies and strengthen public health measures, the civic body said.

जागतिक रेबीज दिनानिमित्त पनवेल महानगरपालिकेचा उपक्रम ; २८ सप्टेंबर ते ३ ऑक्टोबर दरम्यान मोफत रेबीज प्रतिबंधात्मक लसीकरण मोहीम



जागतिक रेबीज दिनाचे औचित्य साधून महापौर नितीन पाटील व आयुक्त मंगेश चितळे यांच्या सूचनेनूसार पनवेल महानगरपालिकेच्या पशुवैद्यकीय विभागामार्फत पनवेल… pic.twitter.com/vRwjUBXqhZ — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) September 29, 2026

As part of the drive, mobile veterinary clinics are being deployed at different locations to administer free anti-rabies vaccines to pet and stray dogs. The PMC has urged residents and animal lovers to bring their pets as well as stray dogs from their neighbourhoods to the vaccination centres.

Vaccination Camps Across Panvel

The vaccination camps will operate daily from 10.30 am to 6 pm. On September 28, camps were held at the police headquarters in Kalamboli and near Gavdevi Temple at Devicha Pada. On September 29, vaccination was scheduled near DAV School in New Panvel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Vidyalaya in Rohinjan.

On September 30, the mobile centres will be stationed beside the CIDCO office in Kamothe and near Prashant Corner in Sector 35, Kharghar. On October 1, camps will be held near Mahatma School in Khanda Colony and at Utsav Chowk in Kharghar.

On October 2, vaccination will be available at Wadala Lake in Panvel and Shilp Chowk in Kharghar. The final day, October 3, will see camps at Panjarpol Naka in Panvel, and near Food Way Hotel in Sector 20, Taloja Phase 2.

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Appeal To Make Panvel Rabies-Free

The civic body appealed to citizens and animal lovers to make use of the mobile vaccination centres and contribute to the campaign to make Panvel “rabies-free”. It said vaccination of both pet and stray dogs was an important component of efforts to prevent the potentially fatal disease and protect public health.

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