Panvel Municipal Corporation introduces QR code to access property tax details

Even though the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been facing resistance in the collection of property tax from different sections of residents, the civic body is adopting the latest technology to facilitate the payment method of tax. The civic body has introduced QR for paying property tax for its citizens.

While the facility will be available at every citizen service centre of the corporation, a different QR code will be given to each property holder.

The property holder can access details of the property tax just by scanning the QR code. The civic administration claimed to be the first civic body in the state to have introduced the facility.

According to the civic body, many citizens complain of difficulty in getting property tax bills and this results in delayed payment. Now, they can access it from anywhere and even paid through a mobile app.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:23 AM IST