Navi Mumbai: Temporary suspension of penalty on delayed payment property tax under PMC

Citizens under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) have got a little respite from paying the delayed charges for not paying property tax till March 31. During the budget session of the assembly, the issue of retrospective property tax and dual taxation collection was discussed and the Minister of State for Urban Development Prajakt Tanpure clarified that there will be no penalty on property tax to be imposed not paying till March 31.

The issue of a penalty imposed by the corporation for not paying property tax till March 31 was raised in the budget session on Monday. After the discussion, the Minister of State Tanpure announced that the penalty tax would be postponed for this year. Later, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Ramraje Nimbalkar instructed the concerned ministers to hold a meeting in his chamber and discuss the issue of double taxation.

MLA Balaram Patil demanded that no penalty should be imposed on taxpayers who do not pay taxes till March 31, 2023.

In the budget recently presented by PMC, it has been estimated collection of Rs. 650 crore of arrears of property tax.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:08 AM IST