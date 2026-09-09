Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Fogging, Mosquito Surveillance Drive Amid Dengue And Malaria Concerns

PMC health workers are conducting door-to-door surveys, fogging and larvicide treatment to eliminate mosquito-breeding sites across Panvel | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, September 8, 2026: With weather conditions becoming favourable for mosquito breeding, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched an intensive fogging and surveillance drive to prevent vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria.

The campaign is being conducted by the civic health department in accordance with guidelines under the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme. PMC Commissioner Mangesh Chitale has appealed to residents to actively participate in efforts to prevent mosquito breeding.

Door-To-Door Surveillance Drive

According to civic officials, rainfall has reduced since the last week of August, leading to an increase in mosquito breeding sites and raising concerns over a possible rise in vector-borne diseases. As part of the campaign, health workers are conducting door-to-door surveys across the municipal limits.

During the surveys, stagnant and contaminated water is being emptied, fogging is being carried out and larvicides are being applied wherever necessary. Guppy fish are also being released in water bodies that cannot be drained to control mosquito larvae.

The civic body has undertaken a comprehensive fogging drive, with spraying being conducted in different areas based on requirements.

Fogging In Multiple Areas

Deputy Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate said special fogging and insecticide spraying drives have recently been conducted in Turbhe, Rohinjan, Devicha Pada, Padghe village, Navde village, Tondre village, Pisave village and Aave Camp.

Health officials are also distributing awareness leaflets door-to-door in villages and educating residents about dengue and malaria. People suffering from suspected fever have been urged to undergo blood tests at the earliest.

Residents Urged To Observe Dry Day

The PMC is also conducting awareness programmes in residential areas and schools, urging residents to observe a 'dry day' once a week.

Residents have been advised to empty and clean water tanks, barrels, storage containers and other water-holding vessels at least once a week. Water tanks should be kept tightly covered, while care should be taken to prevent water from accumulating in scrap material, discarded containers, tyres and other objects.

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Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi urged citizens to cooperate with the civic body's preventive measures and ensure that potential mosquito-breeding sites are eliminated around their homes.

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