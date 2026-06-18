Panvel Municipal Corporation Inducts 4 More Fog Cannon Vehicles To Strengthen Air Pollution Control

PMC has doubled its fog cannon fleet to tackle dust pollution and improve air quality across Panvel's rapidly developing areas | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, June 18: In a bid to tackle rising air pollution and airborne dust across the city, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday inducted four additional state-of-the-art fog cannon vehicles into its fleet.

The vehicles were inaugurated at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Ground behind the municipal headquarters.

The civic body had earlier deployed four fog cannon vehicles for pollution control. With the addition of four more vehicles, the total fleet has now doubled, strengthening the corporation’s efforts to curb dust pollution across its jurisdiction.

Fleet expanded for pollution control

The fog cannon vehicles operate by spraying fine water mist under high pressure, helping suppress suspended dust particles and other airborne pollutants.

Municipal officials said the technology is expected to be particularly effective in areas witnessing rapid urbanisation, large-scale construction activity and increasing vehicular traffic.

The vehicles are equipped with modern, environmentally friendly technology aimed at improving the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) and reducing the health impacts of dust pollution.

According to the civic administration, the fog cannon vehicles will be deployed on major roads and in construction-intensive areas across Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothe, Panvel, Khanda Colony and other parts of the municipal limits where dust generation is a major concern.

Focus on cleaner air

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale expressed confidence that the initiative would help reduce the concentration of fine dust particles in the air and provide residents with a cleaner, safer and healthier environment.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mayor Nitin Patil, Standing Committee member Paresh Thakur, Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, Leader of the House Prakash Binedar, corporators Amar Patil, Vikas Gharat, Saraswati Kathara, Sumit Jhunjarrao, Ajay Bahira and Dashrath Mhatre, along with Deputy Commissioner Swarup Kharge and Environment Department head Manoj Chavan.

Also Watch:

Officials described the move as an important step in the corporation’s broader environmental conservation and pollution-control strategy, particularly as the city continues to experience rapid infrastructure growth and urban expansion.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/