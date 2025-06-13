Panvel Municipal Corporation Ignites Cultural Movement With First-Ever Acting Workshop

Participants perform skits and songs during Panvel’s first civic-led acting workshop at the Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium | File Photo

Panvel: In a significant step towards strengthening the city’s cultural landscape, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched its first-ever acting workshop, marking the beginning of what promises to be a sustained cultural movement in the region.

Designed in collaboration with the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad (Panvel branch), this initiative aims to nurture local talent and provide a platform for budding artists to explore the world of performing arts right at their doorstep.

"For decades, those interested in pursuing theatre, film, and television acting had little choice but to travel to Mumbai for training. Recognizing this gap, PMC has initiated this free acting workshop to make professional guidance accessible within Panvel itself, thus sowing the seeds for a larger cultural awakening," said an official.

File Photo

Conducted on May 23 at the Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium, the workshop brought together over 80 participants aged 7 to 60 years, who received guidance from theatre and cinema stalwarts like Sanjay Haldikar, Ravi Dhutmal (NSD Delhi), Sanket Khedkar (Mime Theatre), Amol Bhave, and others. These experts provided practical and theoretical training in stage and screen acting, voice modulation, mime, body language, and audition preparation—skills essential for any aspiring actor.

Beyond training individuals, the workshop was seen as a catalyst for reviving Panvel's cultural spirit. As MLA Prashant Thakur noted, the initiative not only imparted acting skills but also marked the start of a broader artistic movement within Panvel.

"It aims to create a cultural identity distinct from its proximity to Mumbai's film industry—a platform where Panvel’s own artists can emerge and flourish," said the official.

The final day’s performances, featuring group skits and songs, showcased the passion and talent of the city’s residents, hinting at a vibrant cultural future. Encouraged by the overwhelming response, PMC and the Natya Parishad announced plans to expand similar programs to other parts of the city, including Kharghar.

Read Also Panvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Lokshahi Din On July 7; Citizens Invited To Submit Grievances

Paresh Thakur, Vice President of the Natya Parishad, emphasized that such initiatives help bridge the gap between civic bodies and the public by fostering creativity, communication, and community bonding.