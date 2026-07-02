Panvel Municipal Corporation Identifies 64 Highly Dangerous Buildings, Urges Residents To Vacate Immediately Amid Monsoon

Panvel Municipal Corporation has directed residents to vacate 64 highly dangerous buildings as heavy monsoon rains raise the risk of structural collapse | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, July 2, 2026: With the monsoon intensifying, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to residents living in dangerous and highly dangerous buildings to vacate the structures immediately, warning that continued occupancy could lead to loss of life and property.

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale said the civic body is committed to preventing monsoon-related disasters. Based on a structural survey conducted for the 2026–27 financial year, PMC has classified 64 buildings across its jurisdiction under the C-1 category, denoting highly dangerous structures that require immediate evacuation.

The survey was carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act and state government directives. Notices have already been served to occupants, directing them to vacate the identified buildings.

Evacuation Measures Intensified

The civic body said that despite being given adequate time to relocate in compliance with the directions of the Bombay High Court and the state government, some residents continue to occupy these unsafe structures.

PMC has warned that it will disconnect electricity and water supply to such buildings and, if required, carry out forced evacuation with police assistance.

With heavy rainfall already affecting the region, the corporation said the possibility of dilapidated buildings collapsing cannot be ruled out. Residents have therefore been urged to shift to safer accommodation without delay to ensure the safety of their families.

PMC also clarified that in the event of any accident or structural collapse, the responsibility for any loss of life or property would rest with the building owners, occupants and tenants who continue to reside in the notified structures despite repeated warnings. It added that conducting structural audits of buildings remains the responsibility of property owners and occupiers.

Public Advisory Issued

The list of dangerous and highly dangerous buildings has been uploaded on the municipal corporation's official website. The civic body has also directed ward offices to make public announcements in affected areas and install warning boards outside unsafe buildings, advising people not to enter or use the premises.

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In case of emergencies, citizens can contact the Panvel Municipal Corporation's control room at 022-27461500 or the toll-free helpline 1800-227701, Deputy Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodke said.

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