Panvel Municipal Corporation Holds Workshop To Promote 'Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission', Urges Healthcare Providers To Register

Panvel civic body holds workshop to promote Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, July 7, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday organised an awareness and guidance workshop under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) to promote digital healthcare services and encourage healthcare providers to adopt the national digital health platform.

Workshop Promotes Digital Healthcare

The workshop, titled "Model Panvel Municipal Corporation – Review", was organised by the civic body's Medical Health Department at Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Hall under the chairmanship of Mayor Nitin Patil.

Among those present were ABDM State Coordinator Dr Sayali Shilewant, Regional Coordinator Shoaib Pathan, Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi and representatives of government and private healthcare institutions.

Addressing the gathering, Patil said all healthcare establishments within the municipal limits should register under the ABDM platform to ensure better and more efficient healthcare services for citizens.

He said the Centre has selected Raigad as a model district under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, while the Panvel Municipal Corporation has been chosen as a model municipal corporation for implementing the initiative.

He added that the civic body will soon facilitate the issuance of ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) IDs and Ayushman Bharat cards for residents.

Registration Drive To Continue

Dr Girish Gune said the State government is expected to implement the Clinical Establishments Act shortly, under which registration of healthcare facilities on the ABDM platform will be mandatory. He urged all healthcare institutions in Raigad district to complete their registration without delay.

Dr Anand Gosavi said the Panvel Municipal Corporation had been recognised by the National Health Mission last year for its work under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

He credited the achievement to the collective efforts of healthcare institutions and said it had contributed to Raigad being selected as a model district under the programme.

During the workshop, Dr Sayali Shilewant gave a detailed presentation on ABHA IDs, digital health records, health facility registration, digital health services and the benefits available to citizens under the mission.

Medical officers, primary health centre officials, civic staff and representatives of various healthcare institutions attended the programme.

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The civic body also announced that guidance camps will be held on July 13 and 14 to assist private healthcare establishments that have not yet registered under the ABDM. Private healthcare providers have been asked to attend the camps with the necessary documents to complete the registration process.

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