Panvel Municipal Corporation Holds Community Meeting To Boost Participation In 'Hind-di-Chadar' Programme At Kharghar

Panvel, Feb 20: The Panvel Municipal Corporation on Thursday convened a meeting with representatives of various communities to discuss preparations and ensure maximum participation in the upcoming “Hind-di-Chadar” programme to be held in Kharghar on February 28 and March 1.

The event is being organised to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Meeting chaired by civic officials

The meeting, held at the municipal headquarters, was chaired by Commissioner Mangesh Chitale and attended by Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Transport Manager Kailas Gavde, and Dr Ritesh Patil, coordinator from the Chief Minister’s Office, along with other officials.

Representatives from Sikh, Banjara, Labana, Mohiyal, Warkari, Sindhi, and Sikligar communities were invited to participate in the discussions.

Addressing the gathering, Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete provided detailed information about the programme and highlighted the need for inclusive participation from all sections of society. Discussions were held on transport routes, traffic management, sanitation arrangements, and publicity for the event.

Coordination for large-scale event

Dr Ritesh Patil also interacted with community representatives and offered guidance regarding coordination for the large-scale programme.

Deputy Commissioners Dr Vaibhav Vidhate and Swaroop Kharge, along with representatives of various communities, were present at the meeting.

In a statement, Commissioner Mangesh Chitale said the administration is working at full capacity to ensure smooth execution of what is expected to be a grand and historic event in Kharghar, and is making concerted efforts to maximise citizen participation.

