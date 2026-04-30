Panvel Municipal Corporation Gears Up For Census 2027; Self-Enumeration Starts May 1

Panvel civic body has trained officials and launched awareness efforts ahead of Census 2027 | File Photo

Panvel, April 30: The Panvel Municipal Corporation has geared up for the upcoming Census 2027, a key national exercise of the Government of India. The civic administration has undertaken extensive planning to ensure accurate and timely data collection of all residents in the city.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, preparations for the census are being carried out on a war footing.

Supervisors and enumerators trained

As part of the first phase, a total of 2,047 supervisors and enumerators have been appointed by the municipal corporation. A comprehensive three-day training programme for them was successfully conducted from April 23 to 25, 2026.

In addition, multiple guidance sessions have been organised at various levels to ensure that officials face no difficulties during the enumeration process. The administration is also focusing on the use of digital tools to make data collection more efficient and accurate.

Self-enumeration phase from May 1

The Census 2027 will begin with a self-enumeration phase. This will be conducted from May 1 to May 15. The Government of India has provided an online facility for this purpose.

Citizens can visit the official website (se.census.gov.in) to fill in their household details accurately and within the stipulated time. The process is simple, secure, and completely online.

The municipal corporation has appealed to citizens to actively participate and make maximum use of the self-enumeration facility. By doing so, residents can save time and ensure the accuracy of their information, thereby easing the administrative process.

Civic body seeks public participation

The Panvel Municipal Corporation stated that it is fully prepared to successfully conduct Census 2027 and emphasised that active public participation will make the exercise more effective.

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“Accurate data forms the foundation of a nation’s development. Every citizen should consider it their responsibility to participate in self-enumeration and contribute to building a developed India,” said Commissioner Mangesh Chitale.

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