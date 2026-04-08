Panvel Municipal Corporation Conducts Census 2027 Training For Field Trainers, Focus On Digital Data Collection

Panvel civic officials train field staff for Census 2027 with focus on digital tools and accuracy | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, April 8: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a three-day training programme for field trainers under Census 2027, aimed at strengthening ground-level preparedness for the nationwide exercise.

Training programme and participation

The training was held from April 6 to 8 at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke auditorium. Around 45 participants, including civic school teachers and junior engineers, were part of the programme.

Role of field trainers

Officials said the training is crucial as field trainers will serve as the key link in preparing enumerators and supervisors. “Field trainers play a vital role in ensuring the accuracy and smooth execution of the census process,” an official said.

पनवेल महापालिकेच्या वतीने जनगणना २०२७ – फील्ड ट्रेनर प्रशिक्षणाचे आयोजन



शासन निर्देशानुसार पनवेल महानगरपालिकेच्या वतीने जनगणना २०२७ अंतर्गत फील्ड ट्रेनर तीन दिवसाचे प्रशिक्षण आयोजन आयुक्त महोदय मंगेश चितळे यांच्या मार्गदर्शनानुसार आद्य क्रांतीवीर वासुदेव बळवंत फडके सभागृह, 3रा… pic.twitter.com/uxAVyFB786 — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) April 7, 2026

Focus on census process and first phase

Sessions covered the entire census process, with a special focus on the first phase—House Listing and Housing Census (HLH). Trainees were guided on preparing house lists, recording housing conditions, and collecting essential data.

Digital training and tools

Given that Census 2027 will be conducted digitally, participants were trained in the use of the mobile application, including downloading, logging in, and data entry procedures. Emphasis was laid on accuracy, verification, and avoiding errors.

The programme also included training in map reading, understanding enumeration blocks, and preparing layout sketches for field surveys. Participants were introduced to digital platforms such as the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) and the HLBC web portal for data handling and reporting.

Communication and field readiness

Officials also stressed the importance of communication skills while interacting with citizens during fieldwork and guided trainees on handling queries and resolving issues effectively.

Officials and oversight

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Paradkar, Census Directorate district coordinator Aman Kumar, and master trainer Ruchita Telang guided the sessions. Transport manager Kailas Gavade visited the training on Tuesday to encourage participants.

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Objective of the initiative

Civic officials said the initiative is aimed at ensuring a well-prepared workforce capable of carrying out the census efficiently using modern digital tools and systematic field practices.

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