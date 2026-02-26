Panvel Municipal Corporation Floats ₹4 Crore Tender For Animal Crematorium To Boost Pet Welfare

Panvel Municipal Corporation initiates ₹4 crore project to establish a dedicated animal crematorium for pets and stray animals | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, Feb 26: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a tender of nearly Rs 4 crore for setting up an animal crematorium, marking a key step towards creating dedicated last-rite facilities for pets and stray animals in the city.

Civic officials confirmed that the tender process has been initiated and formalities are likely to be completed within the next few days. Work on the project is expected to commence soon thereafter.

Tender floated, project to begin soon

"The engineering department has floated the tender. Currently, we have a mobile animal clinic. A full-fledged crematorium was a long-pending demand," said veterinary officer B Gite.

The development has been welcomed by animal lovers and pet parents across Navi Mumbai and Panvel, many of whom have been demanding a dignified cremation facility for years.

For several families, pets are considered integral members of the household, and the proposed crematorium is expected to provide a respectful and organised final farewell.

Facility to improve sanitation and animal welfare

Apart from catering to pet owners, the facility is also expected to streamline the handling of stray animal carcasses. Currently, in cases of road accidents or natural deaths, animal bodies are often left unattended for hours, leading to public inconvenience, sanitation concerns, and distress among residents.

Civic activists said that an animal crematorium and cemetery are essential urban facilities in a growing city. A structured mechanism for timely collection and cremation of animal remains would help improve hygiene standards while reflecting civic sensitivity towards animal welfare.

Also Watch:

Residents who have consistently followed up on the issue said the tender issuance signals progress and growing awareness within the administration regarding animal welfare needs. Once operational, the facility is expected to address a long-pending civic requirement in the region and strengthen the city’s animal welfare infrastructure.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/