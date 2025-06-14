Panvel Municipal Corporation Fines Kalamboli Resident For Illegal Garbage Dumping Near KLE College

PMC fines Kalamboli resident for repeated illegal garbage dumping near KLE College | File Photo

Panvel: The sanitation inspectors of the Panvel Municipal Corporation have taken strict action against the dumping garbage in the KLE College area.

The penalty was levied upon a resident who was reportedly issued multiple warnings in the past. The fine was imposed upon Lakshminarayan Yadav, aresident of Kalamboli. "Yadav continued to dispose of waste improperly. Finally, as per regulations, a penalty was imposed on him," said an official.

An official complaint has been lodged against the resident by the Panvel Municipal Corporation at the Kalamboli Police Station, and punitive action has been taken in accordance with the law.

"As part of the swach Bharat mission, the Corporation’s sanitation workers are continuously working to maintain cleanliness across the city. In this context, the action taken against the offender is of great significance," said the municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale.

To maintain public hygiene in the city, it is essential for citizens to adhere to the Corporation’s rules. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate, on behalf of the Municipal Corporation, has appealed to the public not to dispose of waste in public spaces but to use designated garbage bins in a proper manner.