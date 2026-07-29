Panvel Municipal Corporation Doubles Financial Assistance Under Disability Welfare Schemes, Enhances Education, Marriage And Livelihood Support

Panvel Municipal Corporation has doubled financial assistance for persons with disabilities under multiple welfare schemes to promote independent living and social empowerment | AI Generated Image

Panvel, July 29, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a significant increase in financial assistance under its disability welfare schemes, doubling benefits for livelihood support, higher education, marriage assistance and the monthly sustenance allowance for severely disabled persons.

The proposal, approved at the corporation's recent General Body meeting, is aimed at strengthening the social, educational and economic empowerment of persons with disabilities in the municipal area.

According to the civic administration, the enhanced benefits take into account rising inflation, increasing medical expenses and the growing cost of living.

The schemes are being implemented by the PMC's Disability Welfare Department under the guidance of Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale.

Enhanced Livelihood Assistance

Under the revised livelihood and self-employment assistance scheme, around 2,021 beneficiaries will receive enhanced annual financial aid directly into their bank accounts. Persons with 40–60 per cent disability will now receive Rs 24,000 annually instead of Rs 12,000.

Those with 61–80 per cent disability will receive Rs 36,000 instead of Rs 18,000, while beneficiaries with 81–100 per cent disability will receive Rs 48,000 annually, up from Rs 24,000. The civic body has proposed an allocation of approximately Rs 4.77 crore for the scheme.

The General Body also approved doubling marriage assistance for persons with disabilities. Couples in which one partner is disabled will now receive Rs 50,000 instead of Rs 25,000, while couples in which both partners are persons with disabilities will receive Rs 80,000 instead of Rs 40,000.

Education And Healthcare Support

In another major decision, the one-time scholarship for meritorious students with disabilities pursuing full-time professional and postgraduate courses, including medicine, engineering, MBA and PhD programmes, has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

The monthly sustenance allowance for severely disabled, bedridden beneficiaries has also been doubled from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 to help meet rising medical and healthcare expenses.

Officials Highlight Welfare Commitment

Deputy Commissioner of the Disability Welfare Department Ravikiran Ghodke said the enhanced assistance would provide greater financial stability and promote independent living with dignity for beneficiaries.

Mayor Nitin Patil said the increased assistance was not merely financial support but a step towards enabling persons with disabilities to live with dignity, self-respect and self-reliance.

"The Panvel Municipal Corporation remains committed to ensuring equal opportunities and the holistic empowerment of persons with disabilities through a sensitive and welfare-oriented approach," he said.

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Leader of the House Prakash Binedar said the decision reflects the civic body's commitment to prioritising the welfare of persons with disabilities. He added that the enhanced assistance would support their education, employment, rehabilitation and overall empowerment while addressing the impact of inflation and rising healthcare costs.

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