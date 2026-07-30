Panvel Municipal Corporation Defers ₹1.76-Crore Gas Cremator Proposal After Opposition Questions Cost Estimate

The PMC deferred its proposal to replace two defunct gas cremators after opposition corporators questioned the estimated project cost | AI Generated Image

Panvel, July 30, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation's (PMC) general body on Monday deferred a proposal to replace two defunct gas cremators at the Amardham crematorium after Opposition corporators questioned the estimated project cost of Rs 1.76 crore, alleging it was several times higher than prevailing market rates.

The proposal came under scrutiny after Opposition members argued that while a single gas cremator costs around Rs 30 lakh in the market, the civic administration had estimated Rs 1.76 crore for installing two new units.

Opposition Questions Project Cost

Congress corporator Latif Shaikh questioned the basis on which the estimate had been prepared, claiming the projected cost was three to four times higher than market prices.

He also pointed out that a gas cremator had been installed at the Gujarati crematorium in Panvel around one-and-a-half years ago for Rs 28 lakh, raising doubts over the civic body's estimates.

The issue has assumed significance as both gas cremators at the Amardham crematorium have remained non-functional for a prolonged period.

The two units were installed several years ago through donations from nearly 15 social organisations, but one cremator stopped functioning after inadequate maintenance while the other also became defunct, forcing the suspension of their use.

Demand To Restore Cremators

Shiv Sena leader Chandrashekhar Soman had earlier alleged that the cremators were deliberately not being repaired. Raising the issue in the general body meeting, corporator Prathamesh Soman demanded that the gas cremators be restored or replaced without further delay to ensure uninterrupted cremation services.

Soman also referred to ongoing discussions in the city regarding the possible relocation of the Amardham crematorium and sought clarity from the civic administration on the matter.

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Proposal Deferred For Review

Following objections raised by the Opposition over the estimated cost, the proposal to procure and install two new gas cremators was deferred on the Mayor's directions for further scrutiny. The civic administration is expected to review the cost estimates before placing the proposal before the general body again.

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