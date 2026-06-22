Panvel Municipal Corporation Crosses ₹100 Crore In Property Tax Collection, Offers Upto 7 Per Cent Rebate

Panvel Municipal Corporation has collected over ₹102 crore in property tax and is offering rebates for early payments | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, June 22: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has crossed the Rs 100-crore milestone in property tax collection for the current financial year, with more than 83,000 property owners contributing over Rs 102 crore to the civic body's revenue kitty.

According to PMC officials, a total of 83,052 property owners have paid property tax amounting to Rs 102 crore, reflecting a strong response to the corporation's ongoing tax collection drive. The civic body has attributed the achievement to continuous outreach efforts and the availability of both online and offline payment facilities.

The milestone was achieved in June itself during the 2026-27 financial year, marking a significant achievement for the municipal corporation's tax collection department.

5% Rebate Till July 31

To encourage timely tax payments, the civic body had announced special incentives for property owners. Citizens who pay their property tax on or before July 31, 2026, will be eligible for a 5% rebate on the current year's tax demand.

In addition, taxpayers opting for online payment modes will receive an additional 2% rebate, taking the total possible concession to 7%.

The municipal corporation has appealed to all property owners to take advantage of the rebate scheme and clear their dues within the stipulated period.

Online And Offline Payment Facilities

PMC officials said property tax bills have been generated and their distribution is being carried out on a war footing. Employees appointed for bill distribution are visiting housing societies, residential complexes and other properties across the municipal limits.

The civic body has also sought the cooperation of office-bearers of housing societies and residential associations to facilitate smooth distribution of bills.

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For the convenience of taxpayers, property tax bills have been made available online. Citizens can access their bills and make payments through the PMC website or the Kar Mitra PMC mobile application.

Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge urged residents to utilise the online facilities for hassle-free payments. Property owners can also obtain copies of their bills from the municipal headquarters or their respective ward offices if required..

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