Panvel Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Property Tax Defaulters; 138 Properties Attached, 1,673 Notices Issued

PMC initiates attachment proceedings and issues notices to recover pending property tax dues before March-end deadline | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, March 28: The Panvel Municipal Corporation has intensified its recovery drive against property tax defaulters, initiating attachment and seizure proceedings against those who have failed to clear dues despite repeated notices.

Notices issued and properties attached

The action targets defaulters across residential, commercial and industrial categories, particularly in industrial zones. Civic officials said that 1,673 notices have been served across various nodes, while stringent attachment action has already been taken against 138 property owners.

Officials lead enforcement drive

The drive is being executed under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Swarup Kharge, with Tax Superintendents Mahesh Gaikwad and Sunil Bhoir leading the enforcement teams.

Revenue targets and recovery status

"Panvel civic limits comprise around 3.69 lakh registered properties. The total property tax demand across nine nodes stands at Rs 2,288.86 crore, of which Rs 681.09 crore has been recovered so far. The remaining Rs 1,607.77 crore is being targeted through the ongoing crackdown," said an official.

Civic body strengthens recovery mechanism

The civic body has also strengthened its recovery mechanism by increasing manpower and expanding dedicated teams.

“Property tax is a major source of revenue for the corporation. Several development projects are underway, and citizens should cooperate by paying their pending dues on time,” said Deputy Commissioner Swarup Kharge.

Deadline approaches with extended working hours

With March 31 as the deadline for tax payment, the civic body has kept key departments operational on all Saturdays and Sundays in March. Tax collection offices, accounts department, civic facilitation centres, water tax offices and ward offices will remain open to facilitate payments.

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Civic push before financial year-end

The intensified drive highlights the civic body’s push to boost revenue collection before the close of the financial year while warning defaulters of strict enforcement action.

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