Panvel Municipal Corporation Conducts Field Visit To Train Officials For Digital Census 2027

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Panvel, April 15, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducted a field visit for field trainers on Tuesday as part of its preparations for Census 2027, providing participants with practical exposure to enumeration processes.

Officials oversee training exercise

The exercise was carried out under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale and was planned by Deputy Commissioner (Census) Abhishek Paradkar. Statistical Officer and Census Department Head Ravina Yevle, along with Superintendent Namdev Pichad, were present.

Pilot survey conducted

The visit was held at Kalan Samaj Hall in the Valmiki Nagar area, where officials briefed trainers on the importance of accuracy, responsibility, and discipline in census operations. A total of 45 trained field trainers participated, and a pilot survey covering 60 households was conducted.

Digital tools and mock exercises

With Census 2027 set to be fully digital, trainees were given hands-on demonstrations on using a mobile application for data collection, preparing house listings, and ensuring accurate data entry and validation. They also undertook mock enumeration exercises by visiting households and recording information.

Focus on field challenges

Officials further guided participants on handling field-level challenges, improving communication with citizens, and resolving technical issues during the process.

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Officials highlight importance of training

“This field visit has enhanced the confidence and capability of field trainers to train supervisors and enumerators in the next phase. It will play a crucial role in the successful implementation of Census 2027,” said Paradkar.

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