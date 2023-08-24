Panvel Municipal Corporation Collects ₹175 Cr Property Tax

Representative Image /Pixabay

In the first four months of the current fiscal, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has already collected over Rs 175 crores in property tax. The civic body faced resistance from a section of residents in the collection of property tax. However, the recent court orders paved the way for tax collection.

As per the data shared by the property tax department of PMC, it has received good responses from property owners and till August 23, it has already collected Rs 175 crores.

This is the first time that such a large amount of tax has been collected in just three months in the financial year to date, said an official from PMC’s Property Tax department. Last year, it collected a total of Rs 164 crores of property tax.

In order to increase tax collection, the civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh formed eight teams in all four wards. Of the eight teams, 2 teams each were formed for Kharghar, Kamothe, Navade, and Kalamboli, and one team each for Panvel and New Panvel. Each of these teams has six members namely one municipal employee, two retired officers, one security guard, and one cameraman.

Property tax is the major source for all proposed municipal works. Also Hon. The court also did not suspend the collection of property tax. That is why the commissioner Mr. Ganesh Deshmukh has appealed to the citizens to pay their property tax and become partners in the development of the municipal corporation.

