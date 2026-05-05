Panvel Municipal Corporation, CIDCO Clear Illegal Encroachments Near MGM Hospital To Ease Kalamboli Traffic

Authorities demolish encroachments near MGM Hospital to improve traffic flow at Kalamboli junction | File Photo

Panvel, May 5: In a major anti-encroachment drive, the Panvel Municipal Corporation and CIDCO jointly demolished all illegal structures in front of MGM Hospital on Tuesday. The action was carried out as part of the Kalamboli junction improvement project aimed at easing traffic movement towards Mumbai.

Drive to ease traffic congestion

Officials said the corridor in front of the hospital had been obstructed for years due to permanent encroachments, affecting traffic flow. “The objective of this drive is to make the corridor functional and ensure smoother vehicular movement towards Mumbai,” an official from the civic body said.

A large team comprising officials from the municipal corporation, CIDCO, and the police department was deployed during the operation. Using JCB machines, authorities demolished long-standing permanent encroachments along the stretch.

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Officials oversee operation

Assistant Commissioner and Ward Officer Dr Rupali Mane, Superintendent Dashrath Bhandari, Umesh Madvi, CIDCO officer Raosaheb Devkar, along with police personnel and staff from the encroachment department, were present during the operation.

Civic officials maintained that such actions will continue to ensure planned urban development and improved traffic management in the area.

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