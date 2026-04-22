Navi Mumbai: PMC Cracks Down On Encroachments In Kamothe, New Panvel; Illegal Stalls, Nurseries Demolished

PMC demolishes illegal stalls and nurseries during anti-encroachment drive in Kamothe and New Panvel | File Photo

Mumbai, April 22: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out a major anti-encroachment drive across Kamothe and New Panvel over two days, targeting illegal stalls, nurseries, hawkers, and roadside vendors.

Drive targets illegal stalls and vendors

Several structures were demolished and goods, including gas cylinders, stoves, and vending materials, were seized. The drive was conducted by the ‘C’ Ward Committee in Kamothe on April 21 and 22.

Action in Kamothe sectors

In Sector 19, unauthorised stalls near Maruti Sweets and Chetak Sweets were removed, with officials seizing cooking equipment and other materials. At the MNR School junction in Sector 7, illegal fruit vendors were evicted, while hawkers outside Kamothe police station were also removed.

Expanded enforcement across locations

On Wednesday, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner and Ward Officer Dr Rupali Mane and Ward Superintendent Dashrath Bhandari, action was extended to Sector 19, Sector 25, Sector 21, Sector 34, the Akshar Building area, and Khandeshwar railway station premises. Unauthorised nurseries operating without permits were demolished at several of these locations.

Structures cleared and goods seized

Two nurseries, along with makeshift structures of scrap and bicycle vendors, were cleared in Sector 21, while an illegal handcart was removed from Sector 34.

Action was also taken against an unauthorised coconut vendor near Neelkanth Sweets. Vendors operating near Khandeshwar station were similarly removed, and their goods confiscated.

Parallel drive in New Panvel

In a parallel operation, the ‘D’ Ward Committee conducted an anti-encroachment drive in New Panvel on April 21. Unauthorised vegetable and fruit vendors in Sector 3 were removed, while illegal chicken sellers in Sector 2 and near Shiva Complex also faced action.

Also Watch:

Civic warning on continued action

Officials seized gas cylinders and counters from vendors near Brijwasi Bikaner Sweets and cleared footpaths of encroachments. At Vichumbe Road, vegetables such as onions and potatoes confiscated from vendors were deposited in the municipal godown.

Civic officials said the crackdown is part of an ongoing effort to keep public spaces free of encroachments and warned that similar drives will continue in the coming days.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/