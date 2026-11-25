Panvel Municipal Corporation and Bank of India seek faster loan disbursal and wider access to financial schemes for eligible beneficiaries | File Photo

Panvel, November 25, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), in association with the Bank of India, organised a special financial inclusion programme on Wednesday to connect citizens, particularly those from economically weaker sections and small businesses, with banking services and government-backed financial schemes.

Held at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagriha, the programme was part of the Centre's Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign, being implemented across the country under the Department of Financial Services between October 21 and December 31, 2026.

Focus On Faster Loan Disbursal

A key focus of the programme was the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Nidhi scheme, under which the civic administration urged Bank of India officials to expedite the disbursal of loans to beneficiaries whose applications had already been approved and facilitate approval for pending applications. The civic body also sought to ensure that eligible beneficiaries were provided access to credit card facilities.

City Mission Manager Vinaya Mhatre presented a report on the scheme's implementation and highlighted the need for better coordination between the bank and the municipal corporation to ensure that small traders and business owners receive timely financial assistance.

The programme was organised under the guidance of municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale, deputy commissioner Abhishek Paradkar and assistant commissioner Dr Rupali Mane.

Bank And Civic Officials Attend

Senior Bank of India officials, including Sunil Sharma, Chief General Manager, FCGMO, Mumbai; Birendra Kumar Gupta, regional manager, Navi Mumbai; Antarjami Sarangi, deputy regional manager, Navi Mumbai; and Sudhir Gaikwad, lead district manager, Raigad, attended the programme. PMC's DAY-NULM department representatives Vinaya Mhatre and Navnath Thorat were also present.

The Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign aims to improve access to banking and government financial assistance schemes, strengthen financial literacy and bring citizens who remain outside the formal banking system into the financial mainstream.

Information On Government Schemes

During the programme, bank officials provided information about several central government schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY). Information was also shared on Aadhaar seeding, the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Other areas covered included the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), re-KYC of existing savings accounts, reactivation of dormant Jan Dhan accounts, completion of Central KYC (C-KYC) formalities and updating nominee details in bank accounts.

Also Watch:

The bank expressed its willingness to extend support to the municipal corporation in ensuring wider coverage of these schemes and improving access to financial services for eligible residents. Beneficiaries of various government schemes within the PMC jurisdiction attended the programme.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/