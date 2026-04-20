Panvel Municipal Corporation Approves Modern Infectious Diseases Hospital In Kalamboli To Boost Post-Pandemic Public Healthcare

In a major step towards strengthening public healthcare post-pandemic, the Panvel Municipal Corporation has approved the construction of a modern infectious diseases hospital in Kalamboli. | AI

In a major step towards strengthening public healthcare post-pandemic, the Panvel Municipal Corporation has approved the construction of a modern infectious diseases hospital in Kalamboli, aimed at providing comprehensive treatment for a range of communicable illnesses.

Deputy Mayor Cites COVID Gaps

The proposed facility will not be limited to COVID-like outbreaks but will cater to diseases such as swine flu, dengue, malaria, hepatitis B, influenza, chickenpox, pneumonia, and typhoid. Officials said the hospital will significantly reduce the need for patients to travel outside the city for critical care.

Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, who played a key role in pushing the project, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic exposed serious gaps in our healthcare infrastructure. It became clear that temporary arrangements are not enough. A permanent, well-equipped infectious diseases hospital is essential for safeguarding citizens’ health.”

Timely Treatment Within City Limits

The hospital will be built at Sector 5E, Plot No. 9 in Kalamboli, a rapidly growing node in the Navi Mumbai–Panvel region. Once operational, it is expected to serve residents of Panvel, Kharghar, Taloja, Kamothe, and nearby areas by ensuring quicker access to emergency treatment.

Highlighting the importance of the facility, Patil added, “This hospital will ensure that citizens receive timely treatment within the city itself. It will help save crucial time during emergencies and reduce the burden on larger government hospitals.”

Better Prepared for Future Outbreaks

According to civic officials, the hospital will include a dedicated emergency wing, isolation units for infection control, modern ventilators and monitoring systems, rapid diagnostic laboratories, trained medical and nursing staff, and adequate medicine stock.

A senior civic official said, “With these facilities, we will be better prepared to respond swiftly to any outbreak or epidemic situation. The focus is on creating a robust and self-reliant healthcare system.”

Women and Child Healthcare Expansion

In a parallel move, the civic body is also planning a dedicated ‘Hirakani’ Mother and Child Hospital at Sector 18 (C). The facility will offer maternity services, neonatal care, vaccination programmes, gynaecology services, and pediatric treatment.

Speaking on this, Patil said, “Special attention is being given to women and child healthcare. The proposed centre will provide dedicated and accessible services for mothers and children.”

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During the COVID-19 crisis, a temporary hospital set up at a community hall in Kalamboli served as a critical support system for patients. However, limitations in infrastructure highlighted the need for a permanent solution.

“The experience during the pandemic was a turning point. We faced several challenges, and this project is a direct response to those learnings,” Patil noted.

Officials believe the project will bring long-term improvements to the region’s healthcare system by reducing pressure on major hospitals and ensuring faster, more efficient treatment at the local level.

“This is not just a hospital project; it is a step towards building a resilient healthcare system for the future,” Patil said.

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