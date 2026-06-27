Panvel Municipal Corporation Approves ₹64 Lakh Climate Action Plan To Boost Urban Climate Resilience

Panvel Municipal Corporation has approved a ₹64 lakh proposal to prepare a long-term Climate Action Plan for the city | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, June 26: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a Rs 64 lakh proposal to appoint an independent expert agency to prepare a comprehensive Climate Action Plan (CAP) for the city, marking a significant step towards sustainable urban development and climate resilience.

The proposal was cleared during the corporation's general body meeting on Monday. Civic officials said the plan will provide a long-term roadmap to help Panvel tackle the growing impacts of climate change while promoting environmentally sustainable development.

Long-Term Climate Roadmap

Unlike the annual Environmental Status Report, which assesses the city's current environmental conditions, the Climate Action Plan will serve as a strategic policy document outlining measures to address future climate-related challenges.

The plan will focus on reducing carbon emissions, mitigating climate risks and advancing sustainable development through a phased action programme covering the next five to 20 years.

It will include strategies to address flooding, heat waves, water scarcity and air pollution, while also framing sector-specific policies for energy, transport, solid waste management, water supply and the expansion of green spaces.

The civic body expects the Climate Action Plan to be completed within 18 months. The expert agency will assess the geographical and environmental characteristics of different parts of the city and recommend area-specific interventions to strengthen climate resilience.

Implementation After State Approval

Once the draft plan is completed, it will be submitted to the state government for approval, following which implementation of the recommended measures will begin.

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Deputy Municipal Commissioner Swaroop Kharge said the initiative is intended to provide Panvel with a structured, long-term strategy to respond to climate change while ensuring balanced and sustainable urban growth.

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