Panvel Municipal Corporation Adds New Fire Department Helplines On July 14 To Boost Emergency Response Across City | AI

To improve emergency response and ensure quicker assistance to citizens, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced additional telephone numbers for its fire department.

Scope of Emergency Coverage

The civic body's fire department said residents should immediately contact the nearest fire station during emergencies such as fires, floods, falling trees, building collapses and other disaster-related incidents.

In addition to the existing contact numbers, new telephone numbers have been introduced for the Panvel, New Panvel, Kalamboli and Kamothe fire stations to enhance accessibility. Citizens can also access the contact details through the Panvel Connect mobile application and the PMC's official website.

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The updated contact numbers are:

Panvel Fire Station: Existing – 022-27461500 | New – 022-65798600

New Panvel Fire Station: Existing – 022-27452337, 022-69365670 | New – 022-65008700

Kalamboli Fire Station: Existing – 022-27420138 | New – 022-65430800

Kamothe Sub Fire Station: Existing – 8454924845, 8454818945 | New – 022-65430700

The fire department has appealed to citizens to remain calm during emergencies, promptly contact the concerned fire station and cooperate with the administration to facilitate timely rescue and relief operations.

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