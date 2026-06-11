Panvel Monsoon Preparedness: PMC Deploys 59 Dewatering Pumps, Heavy Machinery To Prevent Waterlogging

PMC teams complete drain cleaning and deploy dewatering infrastructure across Panvel and adjoining areas ahead of the monsoon season | AI Generated File Image

Panvel, June 11: With the onset of the monsoon approaching, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finalised a comprehensive action plan to tackle waterlogging in Panvel, New Panvel, Kalamboli and Kamothe. Drain desilting work is in its final stages, while 59 dewatering pumps, heavy machinery and a large workforce have been deployed to ensure preparedness for any emergency.

Drain Cleaning And Machinery Deployment

According to PMC Deputy Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, the civic body has undertaken large-scale cleaning of major stormwater drains across the city. A total of 23 JCBs, 15 Poclain excavators, 22 Hyva trucks and nearly 750 personnel have been engaged in the operation.

Of the 59 dewatering pumps kept on standby for the monsoon, 40 have been installed in Panvel and Kamothe, while the remaining 19 have been deployed in Kalamboli and Kharghar.

Focus On Vulnerable Areas

Kalamboli, which lies at a relatively lower elevation than sea level in several pockets, has been particularly vulnerable to flooding during heavy rainfall. The accumulation of silt in holding ponds has also slowed water drainage in previous years. To address these issues, the corporation has carried out extensive cleaning of key drainage channels ahead of the monsoon.

The civic administration has identified sensitive locations across Kalamboli, Panvel, New Panvel and Kamothe and has prepared a dedicated emergency response strategy.

Additional manpower and machinery have been stationed at vulnerable locations, while control rooms and emergency teams have been kept on standby for immediate deployment in case of flooding or other rain-related incidents.

Measures To Protect Low-Lying Settlements

Special planning has also been undertaken to prevent water from entering low-lying settlements and ground-level residential colonies, which are particularly susceptible to inundation during intense rainfall.

"We are fully prepared for the monsoon, and all necessary systems are in place to respond swiftly to any emergency situation," said Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, Deputy Commissioner of the Panvel Municipal Corporation.

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Panvel Mayor Nitin Patil said the civic body has undertaken extensive planning to ensure that residents face minimal inconvenience during the rainy season, with a focus on preventing waterlogging and ensuring rapid emergency response wherever required.

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