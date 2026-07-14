Panvel: MLA Prashant Thakur Leads Adai Hill Tree Plantation Drive, Urges Citizens To Plant One Tree Every Year

MLA Prashant Thakur participates in the tree plantation drive at Adai Hill while encouraging citizens to support environmental conservation | File Photo

Panvel, July 13, 2026: A large-scale tree plantation drive was organised at Adai Hill in Panvel to spread awareness about environmental conservation. BJP state secretary and MLA Prashant Thakur attended the event as the chief guest and urged citizens to plant and nurture at least one tree every year.

Importance Of Tree Plantation

Addressing the gathering, Thakur said that rising pollution, climate change and deforestation have made tree plantation more important than ever. He stressed that public participation is essential for protecting the environment and maintaining ecological balance.

The plantation site is located on Forest Department land at Adai Hill, where environmental groups, volunteers and local residents have been carrying out tree plantation and conservation activities continuously for the past 12 to 13 years. According to organisers, more than 10,000 trees have been planted during this period, with volunteers taking responsibility for their upkeep.

Environmentalists Seek More Support

Environmentalists informed the MLA that two small check dams had been constructed through contributions from local residents to ensure water supply for the trees.

As these structures are no longer sufficient, they requested that additional desilting work be undertaken and two more check dams be built upstream to increase water storage capacity and support the long-term survival of the plantations.

They also sought government assistance for controlling forest fires that occur on the hill after the monsoon, implementing fire-prevention measures and strengthening conservation efforts.

Thakur said that tree plantation should not be viewed as a one-day campaign but as a valuable investment for future generations. He highlighted the crucial role of trees in combating pollution, addressing climate change and preserving biodiversity, and appealed to every citizen to take a pledge to plant and care for at least one tree annually.

Wide Participation In Drive

During the programme, Bhupendra Patil, deputy chairperson of the Panvel Panchayat Samiti, welcomed the MLA by presenting him with a sapling. Among those present were Arun Rokde, Laxman Talekar, Uttam Dhebe, Dr Krishna Desai, Kisan Borate, Nagesh Hirve, Atul Potdar, former sarpanch Mahadu Shelke, Mangesh Bhopi, Rajesh Kakade, Nitin Waghmare, Vijay Hatiskar, Avinash Mind, Janardan Patil, Shrichand Bhandari, Rohit Patil, Kiran Shelke, Vilas Shelke, Dnyaneshwar Patil and Suraj Mhatre, along with hundreds of environmental enthusiasts and local workers.

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The initiative received support from several organisations, including Panvel Trackers, Adai Hill Hirwai Group, Adai Hill Tree Plantation and Conservation Group, Panvel Agri-Koli Doctors Association, Samvedana Charitable Trust, and the Adai Gramstha Mandal and Bhajani Mandal.

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