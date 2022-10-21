Panvel Mission Vatsalya Samiti distributes gifts among children orphaned due to COVID-19

Panvel: On the occasion of Diwali, the Panvel Taluka Mission Vatsalya, in association with Gram Swarajya Samiti Maharashtra, Rotary Club, Hindalco Company, and Youth Volunteer Organization, has distributed sweets, snacks, and school materials among four orphans who lost their parents due to COVID. The organizations handed over the gifts to two of them—Aniket Babu Dadas, 17; and Swarnim Ashwin Kakade, 4; at the Tehsil office.

The other two orphan siblings, Raj Krishna Patil, 15, and Saloni Krishna Patil, 13, could not come to the Tehsil office. Hence, Mission Vatsalya Samiti Panvel went to their house and distributed sweets, snacks, school materials, and other items on Diwali.

On this occasion, Child Development Project Officer Chetan Gaikwad, Extension Officer Vaishali Vaidu, Senior Officer of Hindalco Company Lahu Roundhay, and Secretary of Gram Swarajya Samiti Maharashtra Allauddin Shaikh were present.